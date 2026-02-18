Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Slovakia in Quarter-Finals
Grubauer will protect the German cage versus Slovakia on Wednesday in Quarter-Final action at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Kraken netminder has been terrific at the Winter Games, posting a 2-1 record, while allowing six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage). Grubauer is going back-to-back after making 30 saves Tuesday in a 5-1 win over France in qualification round action. He will need to be at his best, as Slovakia won Group B in the preliminary round, ahead of hockey powerhouses Finland and Sweden.
