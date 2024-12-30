Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Utah

Grubauer will be in the home blue paint Monday versus Utah, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Grubauer has struggled in December, going 3-3-0 with an .885 save percentage and 3.71 GAA through six appearances. He's conceded at least three goals in five of those contests. The 33-year-old will have a moderately favorable matchup against a Utah team that ranks 20th in the NHL with 2.94 goals per game.