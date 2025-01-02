Philipp Grubauer News: Falls in shootout

Grubauer allowed three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Grubauer had won his last two starts, but he came up just short Thursday. The Kraken pulled off another multi-goal comeback to earn a standings point, but Grubauer allowed the only shootout tally to J.T. Miller to take the loss. Grubauer slipped to 5-10-1 with a 3.50 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 16 starts this season. He's actually struggled under lighter workloads -- he's 2-6-1 when facing fewer than 30 shots compared to 3-4-0 when facing 30 or more shots, though his ratios are similar in those splits.