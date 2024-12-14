Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: First off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network, indicating he will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Tampa Bay.

Grubauer has won his last two outings, including a 33-save performance in Thursday's 5-1 win over Boston. He has a 3-8-0 record with a 3.46 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 11 appearances this campaign. Tampa Bay sits second in the league with 3.96 goals per game in 2024-25.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
