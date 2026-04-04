Philipp Grubauer News: First off Saturday
Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Chicago on Saturday.
Despite surrendering only seven goals on 92 shots in his last three outings, Grubauer has a 1-1-1 record during that span. He has gone 13-10-4 this campaign with a 2.58 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 30 appearances. Chicago ranks 31st in the league this season with 2.54 goals per game.
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