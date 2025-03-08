Philipp Grubauer News: First win since recall from AHL

Grubauer made 23 saves in 4-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was Grubauer's first NHL win since Dec. 30. He was placed on waivers by Seattle on Jan. 29 after giving up five goals on 22 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ducks the day before. Grubauer was sent to Coachella Valley (AHL), where he was 5-2-0 with a 2.87 GAA and an .893 save percentage in seven games. His teammates really stood tall for him Saturday -- they blocked 15 shots in a true team effort.