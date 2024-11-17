Philipp Grubauer News: Gets no help in loss

Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers.

Grubauer kept the game close, but an Alexis Lafreniere backdoor tap-in in the second period and a Zac Jones blast from the faceoff circle in the third were enough to sink him. This was Grubauer's first action since Nov. 5 -- he missed three games due to an accident at home. The 32-year-old is now 1-6-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .881 save percentage over seven starts. Joey Daccord has been better by every measure and will likely continue to see a slight edge in starts, especially since the Kraken don't have a back-to-back for nearly two weeks.