Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Gives up two goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 4:09pm

Grubauer stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter with 1:07 left in the third period.

Grubauer looked solid between the posts against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but the offense didn't provide him enough support. Grubauer was limited to just four appearances in March, but his numbers were decent, as he went 2-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .925 save percentage while stopping 98 of the 106 shots he faced.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
