Philipp Grubauer News: Guarding goal Thursday
Grubauer will protect the road net versus the Blues on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Grubauer will handle the second half of a back-to-back set. The 34-year-old went 2-2 over four appearances for Germany during the Olympics. The Kraken had an unpredictable distribution of work between the pipes prior to the break, so it's not clear how Grubauer and Joey Daccord will share the crease moving forward just yet.
