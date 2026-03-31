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Philipp Grubauer News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Grubauer will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday, per Circling Seattle Sports.

Grubauer will get the nod for the third straight game. He's stopped 64 of 69 shots over his last two outings, going 1-0-1 in those contests. The Oilers have won three games in a row, scoring 13 goals in that span, which will make this a tough matchup for Grubauer.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
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