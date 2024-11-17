Philipp Grubauer News: Guarding home crease
Grubauer will be in the blue paint for Sunday's home matchup against the Rangers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday relays.
Grubauer will make his first start since allowing five goals in a loss to Colorado on Nov. 5. The 32-year-old has lost three consecutive contests, and he's 1-5-0 with an .877 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA through six appearances. The Rangers rank fifth in the league with 3.67 goals per game through 15 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now