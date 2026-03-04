Philipp Grubauer News: Handed loss Wednesday

Grubauer stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Grubauer has lost two straight starts, both against the Blues, since the Olympic break. The 34-year-old netminder was seeing a slight majority of the playing time heading into the Olympics, but if he can't get results, the Kraken may have no choice but to turn to Daccord as the hot hand. Grubauer is now 11-8-3 with a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. The Kraken host the Senators on Saturday.