Philipp Grubauer News: Joining Team Germany
Grubauer (lower body) will take part in the 2026 IIHF World Championship with Germany, the team announced Tuesday.
Grubauer missed the last six games of the regular season due to his lower-body injury, but he appears healthy enough to travel to Worlds. In 32 regular-season outings, the 34-year-old backstop went 13-12-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .909 save percentage. He'll enter the final year of his contract in the 2026-27 campaign.
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