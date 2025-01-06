Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Leaves ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Grubauer was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Devils.

Grubauer has given up three or more goals in five of his last six outings, posting a 2-3-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .875 save percentage. With Joey Daccord (upper body) still on injured reserve, the Kraken have little choice but to keep rolling with Grubauer -- unless they want to start Ales Stezka, who has yet to make an NHL appearance.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
