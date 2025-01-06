Philipp Grubauer News: Leaves ice first

Grubauer was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Devils.

Grubauer has given up three or more goals in five of his last six outings, posting a 2-3-1 record, 3.51 GAA and .875 save percentage. With Joey Daccord (upper body) still on injured reserve, the Kraken have little choice but to keep rolling with Grubauer -- unless they want to start Ales Stezka, who has yet to make an NHL appearance.