Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Loses third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Grubauer allowed five goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer has been losing playing time lately, and he didn't do anything to help his cause in this game. This was his third straight loss, and the five goals allowed were a season high for the 32-year-old netminder. He's now 1-5-0 with a 3.27 GAA and an .877 save percentage over six games. After a 1-4-0 road trip for the Kraken, the crease could be up for grabs again, and it could turn into a situation where the hot hand between Grubauer and Joey Daccord ends up claiming the starting job.

