Philipp Grubauer News: Loses to Blackhawks
Grubauer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
The Kraken needed to take advantage of this matchup to stay in the playoff race, but that didn't happen. Grubauer allowed two goals in the second period and another in the third, which caused the Kraken's comeback push to fall short. Grubauer is winless in his last three outings despite allowing just seven goals on 89 shots in that span. He's down to 13-11-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 31 contests this season. Grubauer and Joey Daccord are likely to split the next two games, as the Kraken visit the Jets on Monday before facing the Wild on Tuesday.
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