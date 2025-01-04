Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Loses to Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Grubauer allowed three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter

Grubauer has given up 17 goals over his last five games, going 2-2-1 in that span. Joey Daccord's (upper body) ongoing absence has given Grubauer a chance to stake a claim to more playing time, but he hasn't made a great case for himself. The German netminder is now 5-11-1 with a 3.47 GAA and an .879 save percentage over 17 games this season. The Kraken have another tough home matchup Monday versus the Devils.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
