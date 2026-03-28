Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Makes 34 saves in SO loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Grubauer stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Grubauer was beaten once in the second period and once more in the third, but he was beaten twice in the shootout as well. Still, the 34-year-old veteran has posted at least 30 saves in back-to-back games, and he's allowed three or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances. With a save percentage north of .900 in three of his last four games, Grubauer is a solid streaming option in most formats, considering he remains as the Kraken's No. 2 option between the pipes behind Joey Daccord.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago