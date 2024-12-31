Philipp Grubauer News: Nabs second straight win

Grubauer turned aside 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

The veteran netminder has a rough start to the season and remains a little shaky, but Grubauer is at least getting more help from the Kraken's offense of late. He's started seven of Seattle's last 11 games and gone 4-3-0 despite a 3.46 GAA and .892 save percentage, getting at least five goals of support in four of those contests -- including each of the last two.