Philipp Grubauer News: Nets overtime win

Grubauer made 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Grubauer is second fiddle to Joey Daccord, but the starter has really struggled lately (1-5-1 in his last seven starts; .862 save percentage). Seattle is three points behind Nashville for the second wild card playoff spot from the Western Conference. The Kraken need to win, so expect Grubauer to get another start right away. He has struggled himself, but he's 2-1-0 in his last three starts.