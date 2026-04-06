Philipp Grubauer News: Patrolling road paint

Grubauer will draw the road start in Monday's contest against the Jets, per the NHL Media Site.

Grubauer will grab his second consecutive start Monday after falling to the Blackhawks on Saturday. With Monday's start, he will have appeared in five of Seattle's last six games and is slowly taking the No. 1 goaltender spot away from Joey Daccord. Overall, Grubauer has a 13-11-4 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. He'll face off against the Jets, who rank 25th in the NHL with 2.80 goals per game this season.