Philipp Grubauer News: Poor performance Tuesday

Grubauer gave up five goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

This was a pretty loose game all around, which doesn't tend to bode well for Grubauer. He's dropped five straight starts in regulation and has lost six in a row in January. The 33-year-old is down to 5-15-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .866 save percentage through 21 starts this season. Joey Daccord is likely to handle the bulk of the goaltending duties until Grubauer can get out of his rut. The Kraken host the Sharks on Thursday.