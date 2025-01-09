Philipp Grubauer News: Pulled after giving up five goals

Grubauer allowed five goals on 19 shots to Columbus on Tuesday before being replaced at 15:45 of the second period. The Kraken lost 6-2 to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus was good, and Seatlle was sloppy, especially in the second period. Grubauer has lost four consecutive games (0-3-1), and he's 5-13-1 with a 3.62 GAA and .875 save percentage in 19 games. Don't trust him with your net.