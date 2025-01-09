Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Grubauer

Philipp Grubauer News: Pulled after giving up five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Grubauer allowed five goals on 19 shots to Columbus on Tuesday before being replaced at 15:45 of the second period. The Kraken lost 6-2 to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus was good, and Seatlle was sloppy, especially in the second period. Grubauer has lost four consecutive games (0-3-1), and he's 5-13-1 with a 3.62 GAA and .875 save percentage in 19 games. Don't trust him with your net.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
