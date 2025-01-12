Philipp Grubauer News: Pulled in loss to Detroit

Grubauer conceded three goals on four shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord in the first period of Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Grubauer was blitzed for three goals, one on the power play, in the opening 6:16 of Sunday's defeat. Joey Daccord saw game action for a second straight day as a result. The 33-year-old Grubauer closed out December with back-to-back victories, but he's winless in January, posting an 0-3-1 record, .861 save percentage and 3.91 GAA across four outings. The German netminder has just five wins through 20 appearances to go along with an .870 percentage and 3.76 GAA this campaign.