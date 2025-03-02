Philipp Grubauer News: Recalled by Seattle

Grubauer was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Grubauer was waived by the Kraken in late January, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after Niklas Kokko was sent down. Joey Daccord has been inconsistent recently, going 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage over his last seven appearances, so it's possible Grubauer gets some chances to tend the twine late in the season.