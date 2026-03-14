Philipp Grubauer News: Secures win over Canucks
Grubauer stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Grubauer faced plenty of traffic, but he was up to the task to earn the win. The 34-year-old had lost his last three results, giving up 13 goals on 100 shots across four appearances in that span. Joey Daccord has struggled under a heavier workload since the Olympic break, so there's still room for Grubauer to take the reins again if he can get his own play on track. He's now 12-8-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. Look for Daccord to get the nod Sunday versus the Panthers, but his performance in that game could lead to a shift in goalie deployment moving forward, especially if Grubauer carries some momentum from this win.
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