Philipp Grubauer News: Set to face Denmark
Grubauer is set to start for Team Germany against Denmark on Thursday at the 2026 Winter Games.
Grubauer has an 11-6-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 outings with Seattle in 2025-26. This is the first game of the tournament for both Denmark and Germany. Grubauer won't be facing many NHL players in this match, but Denmark does include forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nikolaj Ehlers and Lars Eller.
