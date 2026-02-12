Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Set to face Denmark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:52am

Grubauer is set to start for Team Germany against Denmark on Thursday at the 2026 Winter Games.

Grubauer has an 11-6-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 outings with Seattle in 2025-26. This is the first game of the tournament for both Denmark and Germany. Grubauer won't be facing many NHL players in this match, but Denmark does include forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nikolaj Ehlers and Lars Eller.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
