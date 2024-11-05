Philipp Grubauer News: Set to start Tuesday

Grubauer is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Tuesday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Grubauer has a record of 1-4-0 with a 2.90 GAA and an .886 save percentage in five contests. He had an amazing season with the Avalanche in 2020-21 in which he posted a 30-9-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .922 save percentage, but he's finished with a save percentage below .900 in each regular season since that campaign. The Avalanche are off to a rough start this year with a 5-7-0 record, but they still rank a decent 12th offensively with 3.33 goals per game, so Colorado is capable of challenging its former goaltender.