Philipp Grubauer News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Grubauer is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Tuesday, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Grubauer has a record of 1-4-0 with a 2.90 GAA and an .886 save percentage in five contests. He had an amazing season with the Avalanche in 2020-21 in which he posted a 30-9-1 record, 1.95 GAA and .922 save percentage, but he's finished with a save percentage below .900 in each regular season since that campaign. The Avalanche are off to a rough start this year with a 5-7-0 record, but they still rank a decent 12th offensively with 3.33 goals per game, so Colorado is capable of challenging its former goaltender.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
