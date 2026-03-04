Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Set to start versus Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:17pm

Grubauer will guard the home goal versus the Blues on Wednesday, per Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer's last game was a loss to the Blues on Thursday, in which he stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 5-1 defeat. He has allowed at least three goals in five of his last seven outings. Grubauer will make his second start since the Olympics, and it comes after Joey Daccord's impressive performance in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Monday, which makes the Kraken's goaltending choices all the more puzzling.

