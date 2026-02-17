Philipp Grubauer News: Slated to face France
Grubauer is expected to start for Germany against France in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Grubauer has a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage across two outings in the 2026 Olympics. He made 37 saves en route to a 3-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday, but fell 4-3 to Latvia on Saturday while stopping just 18 shots. The winner of this match between Germany and France is set to play Slovakia in Wednesday's quarterfinals game.
