Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Slated to face France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 2:28am

Grubauer is expected to start for Germany against France in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Grubauer has a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage across two outings in the 2026 Olympics. He made 37 saves en route to a 3-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday, but fell 4-3 to Latvia on Saturday while stopping just 18 shots. The winner of this match between Germany and France is set to play Slovakia in Wednesday's quarterfinals game.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
