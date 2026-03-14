Philipp Grubauer News: Slated to face Vancouver
Grubauer is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per Sound of Hockey.
Grubauer has gone 0-3-0 across his past four appearances while allowing 13 goals on 100 shots (.870 save percentage). He's 11-8-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 25 outings this campaign. He'll look to get back into the win column against Vancouver, which is 4-18-5 while averaging just 2.19 goals per game across its past 27 outings.
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