Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Slated to face Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Grubauer is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer has gone 0-3-0 across his past four appearances while allowing 13 goals on 100 shots (.870 save percentage). He's 11-8-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 25 outings this campaign. He'll look to get back into the win column against Vancouver, which is 4-18-5 while averaging just 2.19 goals per game across its past 27 outings.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
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