Philipp Grubauer News: Slated to start in Vancouver

Grubauer is slated to guard the road goal Saturday versus the Canucks, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Joey Daccord (undisclosed) is banged up, so Grubauer is set to make his first start in a week. Over five outings in December, Grubauer has gone 2-3-0 with an .894 save percentage (152 saves on 170 shots). Ales Stezka will be his backup as long as Daccord is out.