Philipp Grubauer News: Slated to start Thursday

Grubauer is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Grubauer will attempt to end his three-game losing streak -- he has a 3.01 GAA and an .890 save percentage in that span. The 33-year-old netminder is 5-12-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .880 save percentage in 18 outings overall. Columbus ranks fifth in goals per game with 3.37, though the Blue Jackets are missing Sean Monahan (wrist), who has been one of their offensive leaders.