Philipp Grubauer News: Stands tall in win

Grubauer stopped 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Grubauer won his second start in a row, and this was arguably his best game of the year. The 33-year-old limited the damage to a Brad Marchand penalty shot in the second period, which came after Brandon Montour covered the puck in the crease when Grubauer couldn't find it. Grubauer is now 3-8-0 with a 3.46 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 11 outings. Joey Daccord has been the better of the Kraken's goalies this season, but getting Grubauer into form could create some internal competition for time in the crease. The Kraken have a challenging home game Saturday when they host the Lightning.