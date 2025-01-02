Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Grubauer

Philipp Grubauer News: Starting against Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Grubauer will guard the home goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Joey Daccord (upper body) remains sidelined, so Grubauer will earn his third straight start. He's won his last two games, including a 5-4 overtime victory against the Canucks on Saturday. They put up four goals on 22 shots in that game, so they'll still offer a firm challenge for Grubauer even with Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) and Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) out of the lineup.

