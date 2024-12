Grubauer will defend the road goal against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer surrendered four goals on 30 shots in last Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay. He has a 3-9-0 record with a 3.50 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. Vegas ranks sixth in the league with 3.44 goals per game in 2024-25.