Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Grubauer will patrol the road crease Friday against the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 32-year-old has been struggling all season long and has gone 1-6-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .881 save percentage over seven starts. This will be his first start since Nov. 17, when he lost 2-0 to the Rangers. The Sharks average 2.64 goals per game this season, the 10th-worst mark in the league.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
