Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Starting in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Grubauer will guard the road goal against the Sabres on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer is coming off a 30-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He has a 13-9-3 record this campaign with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 28 appearances. Buffalo sits sixth in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
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