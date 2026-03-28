Philipp Grubauer News: Starting in Buffalo
Grubauer will guard the road goal against the Sabres on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Grubauer is coming off a 30-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He has a 13-9-3 record this campaign with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 28 appearances. Buffalo sits sixth in the league with 3.45 goals per game this season.
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