Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Starting in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Grubauer will guard the road goal versus the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Grubauer will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Joey Daccord played in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo. The 33-year-old Grubauer has a 5-13-1 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Detroit sits 25th in the league with 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25, and the team is riding a six-game winning streak.

