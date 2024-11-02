Philipp Grubauer News: Starting in Ottawa

Grubauer will protect the road goal versus the Senators on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Grubauer alternated starts with Joey Daccord over the first eight games of the year, but the latter has since claimed the No. 1 job. Grubauer will get his start since he lost 3-2 to the Avalanche on Oct. 22. The 32-year-old has surrendered 12 goals on 101 shots en route to a 1-3-0 record over four outings this season.