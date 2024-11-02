Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Starting in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 4:21pm

Grubauer will protect the road goal versus the Senators on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Grubauer alternated starts with Joey Daccord over the first eight games of the year, but the latter has since claimed the No. 1 job. Grubauer will get his start since he lost 3-2 to the Avalanche on Oct. 22. The 32-year-old has surrendered 12 goals on 101 shots en route to a 1-3-0 record over four outings this season.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now