Philipp Grubauer News: Starting in Philadelphia
Grubauer will be between the visiting pipes in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
It's been a tough season for Grubauer who was waived by the Kraken in January after going 5-15-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .866 save percentage. He turned things around a bit at AHL Coachella Valley and will make his first start since his recall Sunday. The Flyers are generating 2.86 goals per game this season, 17th in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now