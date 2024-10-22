Philipp Grubauer News: Starting versus former team

Grubauer will protect the home goal versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer will make his fourth start of the season as the Kraken continue to alternate between him and Joey Daccord. Grubauer has allowed nine goals on 73 shots, but he won his last start despite allowing four goals to Philadelphia. The 32-year-old netminder played three years with the Avalanche, the last of which was his lone 30-win campaign in the NHL.