Grubauer allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

Through four appearances, Grubauer has given up at least three goals on three occasions, and he's been on the hook for three losses. It wouldn't be surprising to see Joey Daccord take the No. 1 netminding role, at least in the short term -- he's won all three of his starts to open the 2024-25 campaign. Grubauer has a 1-3-0 record, .881 save percentage and 3.10 GAA.