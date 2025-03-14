Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Grubauer will be between the pipes versus Utah on Friday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer returned to the win column Saturday for the first time since Dec. 30, stopping 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia. Grubauer spent a month in the minors in February after he was waived by the Kraken, and he returned with a flourish with Saturday's win. He is 6-15-1 with a 3.69 GAA and an .870 save percentage across 22 NHL appearances this season. Utah is averaging 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25, 21st in the NHL.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now