Philipp Grubauer News: Tending twine Friday

Grubauer will be between the pipes versus Utah on Friday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer returned to the win column Saturday for the first time since Dec. 30, stopping 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia. Grubauer spent a month in the minors in February after he was waived by the Kraken, and he returned with a flourish with Saturday's win. He is 6-15-1 with a 3.69 GAA and an .870 save percentage across 22 NHL appearances this season. Utah is averaging 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25, 21st in the NHL.