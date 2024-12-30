Fantasy Hockey
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Grubauer will be in the home blue paint Monday versus Utah, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Grubauer has struggled in December, going 3-3-0 with an .885 save percentage and 3.71 GAA through six appearances. He's conceded at least three goals in five of those contests. The 33-year-old will have a moderately favorable matchup against a Utah team that ranks 20th in the NHL with 2.94 goals per game.

