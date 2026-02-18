Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Tough loss in quarterfinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 2:05pm

Grubauer made 29 saves in Germany's 6-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic hockey tournament Wednesday.

Germany was simply outplayed, falling into a 4-0 hole before finally getting on the board late in the second period, and there wasn't much Grubauer could do to stem the tide. The Kraken netminder will head back to the NHL having gone 2-2 with a .912 save percentage while representing his country.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
7 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
15 days ago