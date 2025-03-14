Philipp Grubauer News: Wins again Friday

Grubauer stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Grubauer's time with AHL Coachella Valley looks to have served him well to get back on track. He's allowed just three goals on 49 shots over two starts, both wins, since returning from the minor-league club March 2. The 33-year-old could help alleviate Joey Daccord's workload down the stretch -- Daccord's performance has started to crater under heavy usage, and Grubauer may just be the hot hand currently. For the season, Grubauer is 7-15-1 with a 3.61 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 23 appearances. Even if he's able to claim a larger role, fantasy managers may want to proceed with caution.