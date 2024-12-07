Philipp Grubauer News: Woeful season continues Friday

Grubauer stopped 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Grubauer has made nine starts this season, but the results haven't been encouraging for the 33-year-old German netminder. He has dropped his last six starts over a stretch from Oct. 22-Dec. 6, posting a 3.81 GAA and a disappointing .867 save percentage amid that losing skid. On the season, the 13-year veteran has gone 1-8-0 with a 3.56 GAA and an .870 save percentage.