Philipp Kurashev headshot

Philipp Kurashev News: Can't get into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Kurashev was scratched for the 12th time in 15 games in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Kurashev has slipped out of a regular role lately, with Igor Chernyshov primarily taking over his place in the lineup. The 26-year-old Kurashev has done a decent job of bouncing back, earning 20 points, 61 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating over just 42 appearances this season. However, with a more defensive forward in Ty Dellandrea also battling for a part-time spot, Kurashev is unlikely to have much of an impact for the rest of the campaign.

Philipp Kurashev
San Jose Sharks
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