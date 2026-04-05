Philipp Kurashev News: Can't get into lineup
Kurashev was scratched for the 12th time in 15 games in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
Kurashev has slipped out of a regular role lately, with Igor Chernyshov primarily taking over his place in the lineup. The 26-year-old Kurashev has done a decent job of bouncing back, earning 20 points, 61 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating over just 42 appearances this season. However, with a more defensive forward in Ty Dellandrea also battling for a part-time spot, Kurashev is unlikely to have much of an impact for the rest of the campaign.
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