Philipp Kurashev News: Earns helper in win
Kurashev notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.
Kurashev set up Taylor Hall for a goal just 17 seconds into the contest. This came after Kurashev spent a two-game stint as a healthy scratch, though it helps he was immediately placed on the top line in his return to the lineup. The 25-year-old winger is at five points, 23 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 19 appearances, so there's not a lot to like about his play for fantasy purposes, especially with the looming threat of trips to the press box.
